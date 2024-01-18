Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $73.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.50. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

