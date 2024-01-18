Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,700 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,492,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 129.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,455,000 after acquiring an additional 901,826 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,014,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.