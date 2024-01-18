Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,710,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,218,963 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,210,004,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 776.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $524.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $536.18 and its 200 day moving average is $514.38. The firm has a market cap of $485.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.88 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.