Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CPRT opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $48.18.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

