Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $374,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 171,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 143,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.04 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

