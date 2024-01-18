Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,950. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Get Our Latest Report on SO

Southern Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $69.62 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.24. The firm has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.