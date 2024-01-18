Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 52 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after acquiring an additional 208,816 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $491.37 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $513.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

