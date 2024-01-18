Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 164 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $75.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.91. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.16.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

