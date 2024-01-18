Beck Bode LLC Acquires New Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 14.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.7% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRI stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.46. The stock had a trading volume of 95,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,604. The firm has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $112.84 and a 1-year high of $149.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.76.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 39.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.07.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

