Beck Bode LLC Buys 496 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,507 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.9% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.5% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,317 shares of company stock worth $8,952,798. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $681.07. 529,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $465.33 and a 52 week high of $686.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $630.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $581.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $675.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COST

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.