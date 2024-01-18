Beck Bode LLC Decreases Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Beck Bode LLC trimmed its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in WEX during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth about $1,569,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 15.5% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WEX news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.31 per share, with a total value of $165,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,067.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $165.31 per share, for a total transaction of $165,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,067.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $69,374.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,395.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.01. 98,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,372. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.95 and a twelve month high of $204.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.15. WEX had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The business had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.54.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

