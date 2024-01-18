Beck Bode LLC Has $12.72 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Humana accounts for approximately 3.2% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $12,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $54.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $392.99. 5,031,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,858. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.65. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $390.50 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.00.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

