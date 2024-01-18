Beck Bode LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Beck Bode LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.28. 1,106,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,555. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $78.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.