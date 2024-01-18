Beck Bode LLC Increases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Beck Bode LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Aflac makes up about 2.4% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 85.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Stock Down 0.0 %

Aflac stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.80. The stock had a trading volume of 373,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,315. The company has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.87. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $84.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.45.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

