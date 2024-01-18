Beck Bode LLC Lowers Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Beck Bode LLC cut its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 71,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 28,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 22,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 10,215 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXAS traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.71. 614,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average of $74.81. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.43 and a 12-month high of $100.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,879 shares of company stock valued at $351,607 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

