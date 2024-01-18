Beck Bode LLC Makes New $8.03 Million Investment in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 233,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,028,000. Essential Utilities makes up 2.0% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Beck Bode LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Essential Utilities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTRG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,141,000 after purchasing an additional 576,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,044,000 after buying an additional 229,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,243,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,475,000 after buying an additional 348,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,493,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTRG. Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE WTRG traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.70. 935,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.83.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.307 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.33%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

