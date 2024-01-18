Beck Bode LLC Purchases New Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.19. 555,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,830. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.76. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.19.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

