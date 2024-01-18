Beck Bode LLC Sells 4,217 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Beck Bode LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC owned 0.43% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCEF. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 864,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after buying an additional 332,326 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

Shares of PCEF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.11. 55,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,050. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $672.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

