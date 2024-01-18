Beck Bode LLC Sells 516 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Beck Bode LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 424.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000.

NYSEARCA JPSE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,090. The stock has a market cap of $420.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.84. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

