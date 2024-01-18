Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 782,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,500 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.44% of Better Choice worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Better Choice by 20.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 116,019 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Better Choice by 230.9% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 143,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Better Choice by 873.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Better Choice by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Better Choice stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,494. Better Choice Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice ( NASDAQ:BTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 77.04% and a negative net margin of 76.93%. The business had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Better Choice Company Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

