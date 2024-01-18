BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Shares Acquired by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) by 61.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,511 shares during the period. BGSF accounts for about 2.1% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 3.16% of BGSF worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BGSF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BGSF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BGSF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BGSF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BGSF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 161,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BGSF opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. BGSF, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $103.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.74.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. BGSF had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $83.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BGSF, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. BGSF’s payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGSF in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

