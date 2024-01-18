BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,404 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. BHP Group accounts for about 3.5% of Emfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Emfo LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 146,332 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after buying an additional 17,339 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 52.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,424 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP opened at $59.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.98. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $71.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BHP shares. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,833.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BHP Group

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.