BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stock Position Lifted by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,795 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,237 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 29,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,833.33.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.90. 796,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,894. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.98.

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.