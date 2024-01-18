BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Price Down 5.8%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $5.98. 732,066 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,425,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,848,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,051,000 after buying an additional 1,848,197 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,332,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,544,000 after acquiring an additional 365,077 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 410,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

