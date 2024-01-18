BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $37,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $35,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at $39,956,276.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,764 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,509. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN opened at $93.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 121.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.36. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $581.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

