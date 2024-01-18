Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Shares Gap Down to $49.98

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.98, but opened at $43.95. Birkenstock shares last traded at $46.23, with a volume of 972,520 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIRK. Evercore ISI started coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.81.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.18.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

