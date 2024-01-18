BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Trading Down 12.5% Over Last Week

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 18th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $529.32 million and $617,336.46 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42,622.80 or 0.99931363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

