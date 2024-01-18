Bitcoin Gold Price Hits $24.11 on Major Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $422.31 million and $13.77 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $24.11 or 0.00056846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00053543 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00019845 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

