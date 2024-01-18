Bitcoin SV (BSV) 24-Hour Volume Tops $74.89 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and approximately $74.89 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $78.96 or 0.00185736 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,492.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.40 or 0.00567817 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00023095 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,610,256 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

