Bittensor (TAO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.51 Billion

Bittensor (TAO) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $8.91 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bittensor has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for $249.22 or 0.00588257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,066,080 tokens. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,064,451. The last known price of Bittensor is 260.55140647 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $10,747,873.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

