BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives $70.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.81.

BJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $67.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average of $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $78.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

