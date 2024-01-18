Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Bought by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. Blackbaud makes up 1.7% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Beck Bode LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Blackbaud worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blackbaud by 865.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,788 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Blackbaud by 2,238.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after acquiring an additional 511,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blackbaud by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,361,000 after acquiring an additional 339,922 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,731,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blackbaud by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,510,000 after acquiring an additional 186,768 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLKB traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $80.23. 24,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,203. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average of $75.46. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $88.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $277.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,655.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $362,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,309.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,451 shares in the company, valued at $621,655.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,613 shares of company stock worth $857,736. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

