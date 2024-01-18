BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Sold by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management cut its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHK. Melfa Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 230,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 943,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 105,297 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 42,263 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 232,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BHK traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.63. 40,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,609. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0746 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

