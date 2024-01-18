Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the December 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $648,000.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $22.50.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
Featured Stories
