BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Bought by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 635,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,913 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 6.0% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $31,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 63,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:ICSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.48. 1,819,631 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.