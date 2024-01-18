Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 205.01% from the stock’s previous close.

BLNK has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blink Charging presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BLNK

Blink Charging Price Performance

BLNK stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $154.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.84.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.30. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 176.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $43.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blink Charging

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 2,961.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 1,272.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.