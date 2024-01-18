Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Blue Owl Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 79.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OBDC stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.08. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 52.34% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $399.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.49 million. Research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

OBDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

