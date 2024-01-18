Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.00

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.00 and last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.00.
Bluegreen Vacations Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.62.
Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $267.94 million during the quarter. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 6.26%.
Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.
