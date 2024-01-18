Blur (BLUR) Tops One Day Volume of $411.70 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Blur has a market capitalization of $55.09 million and $411.70 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blur token can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blur has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. The official website for Blur is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,241,956,839.802131 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.66534674 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $271,951,567.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

