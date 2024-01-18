BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE) Position Reduced by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,004 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 1.88% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $9,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $255,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $289,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XONE opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.71. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $52.43.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

