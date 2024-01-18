Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Booking by 28.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,322,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of Booking by 46.8% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Booking by 22.7% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,517.92.

Booking Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $10.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,500.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,637. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,333.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,111.84. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,268.36 and a 12-month high of $3,580.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $53.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

