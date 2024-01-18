Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Boot Barn by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Boot Barn by 14.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of BOOT stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.94. 202,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,804. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.68. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $374.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

