Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,134 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $25,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.72. 2,437,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,010,653. The firm has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.