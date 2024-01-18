Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,585 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 6.0% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 119,801 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $22,849,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 8,991 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.8% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.7% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,536,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,772,335. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.95. The company has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.60. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.88.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

