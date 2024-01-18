Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Buys 1,008 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.57. 221,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,016. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

