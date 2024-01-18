Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes comprises 1.8% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 131,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.2% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 147,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,569 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 52,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $2,637,000. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $3,271,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BKR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.51. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

