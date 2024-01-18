Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 355.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $782,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 2.12. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 42.13%. Analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CC. Barclays cut their target price on Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

