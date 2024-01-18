Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $85.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.98 and a 200 day moving average of $71.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $87.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $472,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,969,814.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $472,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,969,814.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,110 shares of company stock valued at $20,860,062 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

