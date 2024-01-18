Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $170,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 386,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 12,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.09. The stock had a trading volume of 298,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,207. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.11. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.