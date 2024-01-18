Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $186,000 Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 22.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in MP Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Stock Performance

MP stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.91. 250,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,526. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.58 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 35.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

